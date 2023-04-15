Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNI. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in Nelnet by 152.0% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 192,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 115,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nelnet by 1,210.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nelnet by 205.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47,533 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nelnet by 9,489.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Nelnet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NNI stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.83. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 49.19 and a quick ratio of 49.19.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $336.72 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

About Nelnet

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.

Read More

