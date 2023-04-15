Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Position Reduced by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,118,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,239,000 after buying an additional 301,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,093,000 after purchasing an additional 64,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,791,000 after purchasing an additional 265,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,859,000 after purchasing an additional 260,637 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEG opened at $31.49 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

