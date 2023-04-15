Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the March 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Down 0.9 %

LNVGY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. 18,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.99. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $22.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Featured Articles

