Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating)'s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. 31,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 878% from the average session volume of 3,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Li Ning Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

