LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.30

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.57. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 68,221 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LightInTheBox in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
LightInTheBox Stock Up 2.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.43.
Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
