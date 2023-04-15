LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.30

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.57. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 68,221 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LightInTheBox in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

Further Reading

