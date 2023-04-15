Lightning Minerals Ltd (ASX:L1M) Insider Purchases A$15,000.00 in Stock

Lightning Minerals Ltd (ASX:L1M – Get Rating) insider Craig Sharpe purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($9,933.77).

Craig Sharpe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lightning Minerals alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Craig Sharpe 375,000 shares of Lightning Minerals stock.

Lightning Minerals Stock Performance

Lightning Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Lightning Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration of minerals that include lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and PGEs. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.