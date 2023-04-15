Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.89

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.89 and traded as high as $17.84. Limoneira shares last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 45,141 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMNR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $315.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Slater purchased 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $50,004.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,746.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $182,545 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limoneira in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

