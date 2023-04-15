Lisk (LSK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.46 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $155.89 million and $2.46 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00003652 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000218 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004671 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001052 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,779,593 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

