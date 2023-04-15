Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a growth of 657.4% from the March 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Lithium Chile Price Performance

Shares of LTMCF stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. Lithium Chile has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Chile from $1.53 to $1.83 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

