LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Barclays

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.40.

LivaNova stock opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 0.86.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.16 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in LivaNova by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in LivaNova by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

