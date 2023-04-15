Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,708,000 after acquiring an additional 259,700 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $487.99. 843,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $478.21 and a 200 day moving average of $466.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

