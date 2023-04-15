LooksRare (LOOKS) Reaches Market Cap of $77.82 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $77.82 million and approximately $21.33 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

