L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.99

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.99 and last traded at $93.94, with a volume of 59224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. AlphaValue upgraded L’Oréal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $366.71.
L’Oréal Trading Down 1.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87.
About L’Oréal
L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.
