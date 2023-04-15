Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Decreased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.8% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

