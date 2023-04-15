Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGY. Truist Financial increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.53 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 59.22% and a net margin of 52.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

