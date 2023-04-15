MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Short Interest Update

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the March 15th total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,656,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 50,424 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 262,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MNSB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,405. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $169.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.48.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.23%.

About MainStreet Bancshares

(Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.