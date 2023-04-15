Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,200 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 265,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,153. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $220.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.88 and a beta of 1.75.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 106.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

Featured Articles

