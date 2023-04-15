Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,416,000 after acquiring an additional 227,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after buying an additional 693,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,804,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,217,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,018,000 after buying an additional 179,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,280,000 after buying an additional 218,187 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.64.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $173.18 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

