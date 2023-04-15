Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $297.54

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.54 ($3.68) and traded as high as GBX 320.40 ($3.97). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 318.80 ($3.95), with a volume of 634,227 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Marshalls from GBX 280 ($3.47) to GBX 350 ($4.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Marshalls Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 319.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 297.64. The company has a market capitalization of £826.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2,969.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Marshalls Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Marshalls

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 9.90 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $5.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is 14,545.45%.

In other news, insider Vanda Murray bought 6,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £18,903.49 ($23,409.89). In other news, insider Vanda Murray bought 6,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £18,903.49 ($23,409.89). Also, insider Martyn Coffey sold 29,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.69), for a total value of £86,914.68 ($107,634.28). Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Marshalls Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.