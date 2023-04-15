MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) CEO Douglas Doerfler Sells 2,182 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $10,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas Doerfler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxCyte alerts:

On Thursday, April 6th, Douglas Doerfler sold 27,862 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $140,145.86.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Douglas Doerfler sold 7,470 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $37,574.10.

MaxCyte Price Performance

NASDAQ MXCT opened at $5.35 on Friday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 53.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXCT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MaxCyte

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.