MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MediciNova by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

