MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.71.

MEG Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MEGEF opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

