MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 7.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in MetLife by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 61,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.09.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

