MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Update

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 345.5% from the March 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,706,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MGT Capital Investments Price Performance
Shares of MGTI remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 377,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,367. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. MGT Capital Investments has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
About MGT Capital Investments
