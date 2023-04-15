MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Update

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 345.5% from the March 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,706,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MGT Capital Investments Price Performance

Shares of MGTI remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 377,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,367. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. MGT Capital Investments has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

About MGT Capital Investments

(Get Rating)

See Also

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business. It solves complex mathematical problems using custom designed and programmed application-specific integrated circuit computers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.