Midas (MIDAS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.69 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Midas has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $123.89 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas token can currently be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00004639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Midas Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.41343812 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $123.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

