Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) traded up 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 549,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 281,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Minera Alamos from C$0.80 to C$0.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$196.80 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

In related news, Director Doug Ramshaw purchased 80,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,125. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

