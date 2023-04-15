Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Short Interest Update

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mission Valley Bancorp Price Performance

MVLY stock remained flat at $13.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585. The company has a market cap of $43.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. Mission Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

Get Mission Valley Bancorp alerts:

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Mission Valley Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Mission Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

(Get Rating)

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.