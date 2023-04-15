Mizuho Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $298.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $279.00 to $298.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.27.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock opened at $273.35 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.93. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.48%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

