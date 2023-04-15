MOBLAND Price Reaches $0.0026 (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and approximately $180,929.38 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

