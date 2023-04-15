Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

