Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 200 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $195.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.52 and a 200-day moving average of $207.80. The firm has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.