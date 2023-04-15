Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $161.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.28. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

