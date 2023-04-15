Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $640,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in MSCI by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in MSCI by 23.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $540.03 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $541.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.75.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Raymond James lifted their target price on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.33.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

