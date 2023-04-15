Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

