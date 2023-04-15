Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 30,820 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,820 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE BJ opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at $12,575,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575,091. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.