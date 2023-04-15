Morgan Stanley Cuts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $183.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $159.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.60 and a 200 day moving average of $123.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

