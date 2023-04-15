Morgan Stanley Raises Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $77.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.33.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after buying an additional 4,462,003 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

