Morgan Stanley Trims Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Target Price to $47.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a market cap of $848.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $86,621.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 369,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,726.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,573 shares of company stock valued at $617,265. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,110,000 after acquiring an additional 503,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,252,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 454,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,974,000 after acquiring an additional 960,500 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

