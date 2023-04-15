Morgan Stanley Trims Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Target Price to $47.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.83.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a market cap of $848.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $86,621.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 369,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,726.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,573 shares of company stock valued at $617,265. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,110,000 after acquiring an additional 503,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,252,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 454,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,974,000 after acquiring an additional 960,500 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

