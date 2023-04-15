Morgan Stanley Upgrades Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Virtu Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.29.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $37.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

See Also

