Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Shares Up 181.4%

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 181.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 20,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 16,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Nanoco Group Trading Up 181.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

About Nanoco Group

(Get Rating)

Nanoco Group Plc engages in the provision of research, development and manufacture of products and services. It offers CFQD quantum dots, HEATWAVE quantum dots, and VIVODOTS nanoparticles. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and United States of America.

