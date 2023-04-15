Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.59.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after buying an additional 25,806,315 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after buying an additional 24,469,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nasdaq by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Nasdaq by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.