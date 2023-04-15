National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NHI. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 152.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NHI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. 221,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,627. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 244.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.