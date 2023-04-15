National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut National Instruments to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.

National Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $58.13 on Friday. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. National Instruments had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $448.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,278 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,278 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,190 shares of company stock worth $2,126,238 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth $369,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in National Instruments by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $1,782,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in National Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

