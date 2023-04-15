Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and traded as high as $8.96. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 2,086 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

Featured Articles

