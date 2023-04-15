Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Neogen Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. Neogen has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Neogen in the second quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth $1,327,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Recommended Stories

