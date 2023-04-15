NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. NetEase has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average of $77.90.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.