Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $340.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $343.26.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $338.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

