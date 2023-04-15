NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Separately, Raymond James cut NETSTREIT from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NYSE NTST opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.82, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,659 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 196.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,842 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 190.2% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,931,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,846 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,531,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,304 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 90.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,367 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.