Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the March 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML remained flat at $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 176,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,953. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth $80,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

