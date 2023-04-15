Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Short Interest Update

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Neuren Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Neuren Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at C$8.94 on Friday. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$2.40 and a 1-year high of C$9.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.70.
Neuren Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuren Pharmaceuticals (NURPF)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.