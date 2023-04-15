Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Short Interest Update

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Neuren Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at C$8.94 on Friday. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$2.40 and a 1-year high of C$9.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.70.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new therapies for brain injury, neurodevelopment, and neurodegenerative disorders. Its products include Pipeline, Trofinetide, and NNZ-2591. The company was founded on December 17, 2001 and is headquartered in Camberwell, Australia.

